Suicide Prevention Month: Walk to Remember

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Front Lawn (by flagpole)

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please show your support by walking to remember those lost to suicide and to promote awareness and hope for others.

VA resource tables will be available during the event.

For more information, please contact Jeff Patterson, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, at 878-271-6543.

