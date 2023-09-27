COMPACT Act Community Awareness Event

JOIN US via Microsoft Teams for this virtual event.

We at VA want all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get the free, world-class emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are.

VA will deliver and pay for emergency suicide care for all Veterans in acute suicidal crisis at a VA or non-VA facility, including transportation costs, and refer them for up to 30 days of free inpatient care or 90days of outpatient care following the period of emergency suicide treatment.