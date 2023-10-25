Virtual Health Resource Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When:
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Veteran Business Services (adjacent to the main lobby)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for the grand opening of the Butler VA Virtual Health Resource Center on December 7. Remarks from Butler VA Leadership, an official ribbon-cutting, and light refreshments will take place. Virtual care demonstrations and Connected Care services available to Veterans will also be featured during the event. Following the event, Voluntary Services will be hosting a December Veteran's Social. Join us!