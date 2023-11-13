Skip to Content
VA Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair

When:

Tue. Nov 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us virtually over Webex or by phone for the Butler VA Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair.  A different topic will be presented each hour, with a break for lunch from 12pm to 1pm.

 

Itinerary:

9am to 10am     Introduction to VA Caregiver Support Program

10am to 11am   Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration

11am to 12pm   VA Homemaker, Home Health and Respite

12pm to 1pm     Break for Lunch

1pm to 2pm       Presentation by Heritage Elder Law on wills, power of attorney, and how to protect your assets if you have to admit to a nursing home.

2pm to 3pm       VA Advanced Care Planning

3pm to 4pm       VA Durable Medical Equipment and Home Improvements and Structural Alterations Grants

 

Join by phone: 1-833-558-0712 (USA Toll-free Number)

Access Code: 2760 368 3064 ##

Or

Join using the Webex Meeting Link https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m8a6535a03d572388791ef5677555e669

 

For questions, please call the Butler VA Caregiver Support Team at 878-271-6174

