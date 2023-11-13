VA Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair

Join us virtually over Webex or by phone for the Butler VA Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair. A different topic will be presented each hour, with a break for lunch from 12pm to 1pm.

Itinerary:

9am to 10am Introduction to VA Caregiver Support Program

10am to 11am Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration

11am to 12pm VA Homemaker, Home Health and Respite

12pm to 1pm Break for Lunch

1pm to 2pm Presentation by Heritage Elder Law on wills, power of attorney, and how to protect your assets if you have to admit to a nursing home.

2pm to 3pm VA Advanced Care Planning

3pm to 4pm VA Durable Medical Equipment and Home Improvements and Structural Alterations Grants

Join by phone: 1-833-558-0712 (USA Toll-free Number)

Access Code: 2760 368 3064 ##

Or

Join using the Webex Meeting Link https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m8a6535a03d572388791ef5677555e669

For questions, please call the Butler VA Caregiver Support Team at 878-271-6174