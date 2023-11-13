Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Honor your hero. Be a hero. Donate blood.
Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients.
If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ButlerVA to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.