Heart Health for Women Veterans

Join us for a focus on heart health for Women!

GO RED EVENT: an afternoon filled with creativity, comradery, and conversation about Heart Health for Women!

11am – Meet Veterans in Attendance

Attendees are encouraged to wear red to the event!

*RSVP BY JANUARY 25, 2024 AT 878-271-6484

Learn more about women Veteran care at the Butler VA: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/