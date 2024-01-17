Skip to Content

Heart Health for Women Veterans

When:

Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Auditorium

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us for a focus on heart health for Women!

GO RED EVENT: an afternoon filled with creativity, comradery, and conversation about Heart Health for Women!

  • 11am – Meet Veterans in Attendance
  • 11:15am – Introduction to New Pilates Class (Veterans in attendance will take home a red fitness mat)
  • 12pmLunch Provided
  • 12:30PM – Heart Healthy Nutrition Presentation
  • 1pm –  Whole Health Presentation
  • 1:30pm – Women Veteran Program Provider presentation:  Heart health & Prevention
  • 2pm – Hands-only CPR demonstration

 

Attendees are encouraged to wear red to the event!

*RSVP BY JANUARY 25, 2024 AT 878-271-6484

 

Learn more about women Veteran care at the Butler VA: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/

See more events

Last updated: