Heart Health for Women Veterans
When:
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a focus on heart health for Women!
GO RED EVENT: an afternoon filled with creativity, comradery, and conversation about Heart Health for Women!
- 11am – Meet Veterans in Attendance
- 11:15am – Introduction to New Pilates Class (Veterans in attendance will take home a red fitness mat)
- 12pm – Lunch Provided
- 12:30PM – Heart Healthy Nutrition Presentation
- 1pm – Whole Health Presentation
- 1:30pm – Women Veteran Program Provider presentation: Heart health & Prevention
- 2pm – Hands-only CPR demonstration
Attendees are encouraged to wear red to the event!
*RSVP BY JANUARY 25, 2024 AT 878-271-6484
Learn more about women Veteran care at the Butler VA: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/