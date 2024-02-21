Skip to Content

Blood Drive

When:

Mon. Feb 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Auditorium

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org
or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule your appointment today!
Use Sponsor Code: ButlerVA

If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation.

Share your heart! Come give in Feb. for a $20
Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See rcblood.org/heart

1-800-RED CROSS | 1-800-733-2767 | redcrossblood.org | Download the Blood Donor App

