Whole Health Month Outreach Event
When:
Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
11 Hilltop Plaza
Kittanning, PA
Cost:
Free
Information will be shared about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment, Veteran benefits, VA claims, women’s health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support, volunteer opportunities, Medical Foster home, and many other programs.
**Whole Health giveaways available for all Veterans**
For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.