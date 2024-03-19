Skip to Content

Vietnam War Era Veteran Recognition

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Main Lobby

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Vietnam Veterans are invited to visit the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center to enjoy light refreshments, camaraderie, and receive a commemorative Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.  The event is being held in collaboration with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Butler Chapter.  Whole Health, PACT Act and other VA  information will be available. 

