Vietnam War Era Veteran Recognition
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Lobby
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA
Cost:
Free
Vietnam Veterans are invited to visit the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center to enjoy light refreshments, camaraderie, and receive a commemorative Vietnam Veteran lapel pin. The event is being held in collaboration with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Butler Chapter. Whole Health, PACT Act and other VA information will be available.See more events