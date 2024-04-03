Butler VA Drug Take Back Day, April 27

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Parking Lot 18 325 New Castle Road Butler, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Butler VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Butler VA has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

All community members are invited to dispose of their unused medications.

For more information about the event, please call the Butler VA Police Department at 878-271-6002.