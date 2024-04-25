Women Veterans Retreat Day Women Veterans Retreat Day When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: J& J Farms Animal Sanctuary 939 Ekastown Road Saxonburg, PA Get directions on Google Maps to J& J Farms Animal Sanctuary Cost: Free





In honor of Women Veterans Day, Veterans and their families are invited to attend this celebratory event. Enjoy a picnic, learn about VA programs and services including enrollment, PACT Act, health and wellness, Women Veterans Program, and engage in family friendly activities. Attendees will have an opportunity to win door prizes. Those who RSVP will receive an extra opportunity to win door prizes. Deadline to RSVP is May 28th, 2024.