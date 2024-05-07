Public Meeting

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Abie Abraham VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Department of Veterans Affairs, Butler VA Health Care System, is hosting a public meeting to discuss the environmental impact assessment for a new warehouse to be constructed at the Butler VA Health Care System’s New Castle Road Campus. The draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment at Building 46 located at Butler VA’s campus at 325 New Castle Road, Butler PA 16001 and in the director’s suite located at the Abie Abraham Health Care Center at 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001. You can view the document at this link: https://www.visn4.va.gov/VISN4/docs/Draft-EA-04-23-2024.pdf.

The public meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Abie Abraham Health Care Center on May 22, 2024, at 6pm (EST). Point of Contact for additional information is Ryan Gallagher, Butler VA Engineer, at 724-285-2477.