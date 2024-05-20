Introduction to the VA Caregiver Support Program Information Session

Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Abie Abraham VA Clinic Cost: Free





All are invited to join us at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center in person, by phone, or by Webex video conferencing for a presentation to learn more about the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program. For those attending in person, Caregiver Support Program staff will be available to share information, resources, and answer questions.

To join by Phone:

Dial the toll-free number at 1-833-558-0712. You will hear an automated attended welcoming you to Webex. You will then be prompted to enter the access code followed by the pound "#" sign. Enter the access code: 2831 483 6441#. Press the pound sign again to skip over the next message. An automated attendant will state "you can join the meeting after the host admits you". Music will play in the interim.

(To mute and unmute yourself on the phone, press *6 on your telephone keypad. Raise and lower your hand if you have a question for the host, press *3 on your telephone keypad.)

For questions or to have the Webex video conferencing link emailed to you, please call the Butler VA's Caregiver Support Team at 878-271-6174.