Veteran Townhall July 24, 2024 at 5pm at the Abie Abraham Health Care Center, Auditorium

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: 2nd Floor, Auditorium 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Abie Abraham VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event. The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide general facility updates as well as updates on the PACT Act, VA claims, and benefits. There will also be an open discussion forum for all attendees to address any questions.

VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.

Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and the public are invited.