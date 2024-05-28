Skip to Content

Job Fair for Veterans and their Families

Job Fair for Veterans and their families, August 16, 2024, 11am-3pm, Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center

When:

Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Sponsored by the Butler VA and PA Careerlink of Butler County, Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Job Fair at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center.   

Attendees can also participate in Job Readiness Workshops from 10am - 3pm. 

Veterans interested in attending are asked to contact Danelle Perkins at 878-271-6162.  

Employers interested in attending are asked to contact Norman Magliocca at 724-431-4000, ext. 124

Last updated: