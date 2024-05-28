Job Fair for Veterans and their families, August 16, 2024, 11am-3pm, Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center

When: Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





Sponsored by the Butler VA and PA Careerlink of Butler County, Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Job Fair at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center.

Attendees can also participate in Job Readiness Workshops from 10am - 3pm.

Veterans interested in attending are asked to contact Danelle Perkins at 878-271-6162.

Employers interested in attending are asked to contact Norman Magliocca at 724-431-4000, ext. 124