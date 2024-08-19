Flu Shot Clinic When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 894 894 Veterans Lane Natrona Heights, PA Cost: Free





All who served in the U.S. Military are eligible for a flu shot through the Butler VA. Spouses, dependents, and family members of Veterans who did not serve in the U.S. Military are not eligible for a flu shot through the Butler VA.

An appointment is not necessary. A Veteran can simply show up! Veterans may also receive their flu shot during an upcoming health care visit.

For more information about the flu shot clinics, please contact Sharon Boyle at (878) 271-6672.

Veterans not currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System should use the occasion of a flu shot to enroll into the Butler VA. Veterans not enrolled should call Enrollment at 878-271-6645 in advance and request an application be mailed. When Veterans use the VA for their health care needs, they make it possible for future Veterans to enjoy the same quality care and services.

Other VA events