When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA Cost: Free





The Butler VA is expanding Veteran care outside of the VA walls. Join us for our Veteran Community Partnerships event! Speak to our Veteran Community Partners and learn about all the programs and services available to Veterans!

Call 878-271-6484 for more information.

