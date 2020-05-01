Past events
Learn more about upcoming events at the Butler VA Health Care System, including our weekly and monthly fitness classes, support groups, and more.
Painting from the HeART
When
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Where
Painting from the HeART
When
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Where
Blood Drive
When
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
Where
Auditorium
Gentle Water Exercise
When
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST
