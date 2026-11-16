Mental health care
The VA Butler Healthcare System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST).
Connect with our team
Kyla Gray
MST Care Coordinator, Care Coordinator + VCC
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Email: kyla.gray@va.gov
Linda Beauregard LCSW
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Email: linda.beauregard@va.gov
Jeff Patterson LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Email: Jeffrey.Patterson2@va.gov
Care we provide at the Butler VA
The VA Butler Healthcare System's Center for Behavioral Health (CBH) is a treatment resource for Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST). Interdisciplinary staff includes psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and social workers. Psychiatric medication and evidence based treatments are available as recommended.
Our available programs and services include:
- Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment (Dom)
- Homeless Veterans services
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Treatment
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.