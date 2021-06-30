Mental health care
Connect with our team
Amber Portik
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6268
Email: Amber.Portik@va.gov
Michael A. Clark
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: 724-287-4781, ext. 4437
Email: michael.clark1@va.gov
Shanea Clancy MSN, RN, CARN-AP
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: (878) 271-6552
Care we provide at the Butler VA
The Butler VA's Center for Behavioral Health (CBH) is a treatment resource for Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST). Interdisciplinary staff includes psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and social workers. Psychiatric medication and evidence based treatments are available as recommended.
Our available programs and services include:
- Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment (Dom)
- Homeless Veterans services
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Treatment
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.