Mental health care

The Butler VA Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST).

Amber Portik

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator

VA Butler health care

Phone: 878-271-6268

Email: Amber.Portik@va.gov

Michael A. Clark

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator

VA Butler health care

Phone: 724-287-4781, ext. 4437

Email: michael.clark1@va.gov

Shanea Clancy MSN, RN, CARN-AP

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Butler health care

Phone: (878) 271-6552

Care we provide at the Butler VA

The Butler VA's Center for Behavioral Health (CBH) is a treatment resource for Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST). Interdisciplinary staff includes psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and social workers. Psychiatric medication and evidence based treatments are available as recommended.

Our available programs and services include:

  • Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment (Dom)
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Treatment
  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

