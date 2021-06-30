Mental health care

Care we provide at the Butler VA

The Butler VA's Center for Behavioral Health (CBH) is a treatment resource for Veterans struggling with a wide range of emotional, readjustment and behavioral health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, mental illness, substance abuse, or military sexual trauma (MST). Interdisciplinary staff includes psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and social workers. Psychiatric medication and evidence based treatments are available as recommended.

Our available programs and services include:

Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment (Dom)

Homeless Veterans services

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Treatment

Psychiatry

Psychology

Treatment for addictive disorders

Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.