Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Butler VA suicide prevention team can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with the Butler VA's Team

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.

 

Shanea Clancy MSN, RN, CARN-AP

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Butler health care

Phone: (878) 271-6552

Cari Harley LISW-S, LCDCIII

Suicide Prevention Senior Social Worker

VA Butler health care

Phone: (878) 271-6096

Raymond Rumbaugh RN

Reach Vet Coordinator

VA Butler health care

Phone: (878) 271-6022

Care we provide at the Butler VA

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
Last updated: