Patient Advocates
The patient advocates at the VA Butler Healthcare System are specially trained to help you resolve issues related to your service and care. If you've experienced any issues that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Megan Boyle
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Valerie Pfeifer
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Butler
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Connect with a Service Level Advocate (SLA)
Each Department at VA Butler has a Service Level Advocate(s) identified to be the first level contact for issue resolution. Request to speak to the Service Recovery Point of Contact for the department of which your inquiry pertains. These are the subject matter experts that are most qualified to address your inquiries quickly and effectively. Additionally, Veterans may contact their Primary Care Social Worker for individual inquiries. You may reach them via the Butler VA Call Center: 1-