Connect with a Service Level Advocate (SLA)

Each Department at VA Butler has a Service Level Advocate(s) identified to be the first level contact for issue resolution. Request to speak to the Service Recovery Point of Contact for the department of which your inquiry pertains. These are the subject matter experts that are most qualified to address your inquiries quickly and effectively. Additionally, Veterans may contact their Primary Care Social Worker for individual inquiries. You may reach them via the Butler VA Call Center: 1- or 1- .