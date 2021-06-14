Veteran Experience Office
The Veteran Experience Office (VEO) is established to promote positive experiences for all our Veterans. A fundamental value in VHA is for all our Veterans and their families, who are served in or through VHA facilities and clinics, to have their priorities and needs addressed in a proactive, convenient, and timely manner. The Butler VA Health Care System strives to provide the highest quality of care to Veterans of our nation who call Butler home.
Connect with a Service Level Advocate (SLA)
Each Department at the Butler VA has a Service Level Advocate(s) identified to be the first level contact for issue resolution. Request to speak to the Service Recovery Point of Contact for the department of which your inquiry pertains. These are the subject matter experts that are most qualified to address your inquiries quickly and effectively. Additionally, Veterans may contact their Primary Care Social Worker for individual inquiries. You may reach them via the Butler VA Call Center: 1-888-266-9040 or 1-800-362-8262.
If you do not find resolution with the Service Level Advocates, you can request to speak with the Veteran Experience Office (VEO). The VEO is the facilitator and liaison for your health care and can assist with routing your inquiry to the appropriate personnel for resolution.
Louella McKee
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6577
Care we provide at VA Butler
Our Veteran Experience Office works hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights