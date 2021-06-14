Connect with a Service Level Advocate (SLA)

Each Department at the Butler VA has a Service Level Advocate(s) identified to be the first level contact for issue resolution. Request to speak to the Service Recovery Point of Contact for the department of which your inquiry pertains. These are the subject matter experts that are most qualified to address your inquiries quickly and effectively. Additionally, Veterans may contact their Primary Care Social Worker for individual inquiries. You may reach them via the Butler VA Call Center: 1-888-266-9040 or 1-800-362-8262.

If you do not find resolution with the Service Level Advocates, you can request to speak with the Veteran Experience Office (VEO). The VEO is the facilitator and liaison for your health care and can assist with routing your inquiry to the appropriate personnel for resolution.