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Patient Advocates

The patient advocates at the VA Butler Healthcare System are specially trained to help you resolve issues related to your service and care. If you've experienced any issues that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Patient Advocate Megan Boyle

Megan Boyle

VA Butler health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate Valerie Pfeifer

Valerie Pfeifer

VA Butler health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Butler

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Connect with a Service Level Advocate (SLA)

Each Department at VA Butler has a Service Level Advocate(s) identified to be the first level contact for issue resolution. Request to speak to the Service Recovery Point of Contact for the department of which your inquiry pertains. These are the subject matter experts that are most qualified to address your inquiries quickly and effectively. Additionally, Veterans may contact their Primary Care Social Worker for individual inquiries. You may reach them via the Butler VA Call Center: 1- or 1-.

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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