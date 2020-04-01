 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Facility notice
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001-1138
Directions
Main phone: 724-287-4781
Mental health clinic: 800-362-8262
Butler HCC.jpg

Health clinic locations

Armstrong County VA Clinic

11 Hilltop Plaza
Kittanning, PA 16201-8905
Directions
Main phone: 724-545-8420
Mental health clinic: 888-266-9040
Armstrong County Outpatient Clinic

Butler VA Medical Center

325 New Castle Road
Butler, PA 16001-2480
Directions
Main phone: 724-287-4781
Building 1 at the Butler VA's News Castle Road Campus

Clarion County VA Clinic

56 Clarion Plaza, Suite 115
Monroe Township, PA 16214-8575
Directions
Main phone: 814-226-3900
Clarion County VA Clinic

Cranberry Township VA Clinic

900 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 900
Cranberry Township, PA 16066-5019
Directions
Main phone: 724-741-3131
Cranberry Township

Lawrence County VA Clinic

1750 New Butler Road
New Castle, PA 16101-3184
Directions
Main phone: 724-598-6080
Mental health clinic: 888-266-9040
Lawrence County VA Clinic

Michael A. Marzano Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

295 North Kerrwood Drive, Suite 110
Hermitage, PA 16148-5207
Directions
Main phone: 724-346-1569
Mental health clinic: 800-362-8262
Michael A. Marzano

Other nearby VA locations