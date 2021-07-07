Butler VA Medical Center

Hours

Community Living Center:

Open 24/7. Given COVID-19, all visits are currently being scheduled in advance.

Domiciliary:

The Domiciliary (Dom) allows visitors on Saturdays and Sundays during the daylight tour. All visitors for Veterans must be approved by the treatment team. We do not have an open visitation for all at the Dom at the current time. Veterans can have visitors, but they must be approved for visitation.

Visitor policies

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.

Children under age 15 may visit inpatients when permission has been granted by the unit physician or nurse. When approved by the physician or nurse, inpatients may visit with younger children in the waiting room in the main lobby. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children of all ages are permitted to visit with residents of the Community Living Center.

Clergy

Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

See VA Butler's full visitation policy