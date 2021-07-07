Butler VA Medical Center

We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information
Adult Day Health Care
325 New Castle Road
Building 1
First floor
Hours
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|24/7
|Tue.
|24/7
|Wed.
|24/7
|Thu.
|24/7
|Fri.
|24/7
|Sat.
|24/7
|Sun.
|24/7
Community Living Center
325 New Castle Road
Building 20
Hours
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|24/7
|Tue.
|24/7
|Wed.
|24/7
|Thu.
|24/7
|Fri.
|24/7
|Sat.
|24/7
|Sun.
|24/7
Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
325 New Castle Road
Building 16001
Hours
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|24/7
|Tue.
|24/7
|Wed.
|24/7
|Thu.
|24/7
|Fri.
|24/7
|Sat.
|24/7
|Sun.
|24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
Yes
Walk-ins accepted?
No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks (like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine)
- Pain management and palliative care (to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses)
- Hospice care (to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness)
- Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands
Learn more about VA long-term care