Michael A. Marzano Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main Butler campus, including physical exams, routine laboratory services, diabetic eye exams, physical therapy, podiatry, women’s health care, radiology, anticoagulant clinic, and tobacco cessation counseling. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at our Michael A. Marzano VA Outpatient Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at VA Butler health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.