Michael A. Marzano Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main Butler campus, including physical exams, routine laboratory services, diabetic eye exams, physical therapy, podiatry, women’s health care, radiology, anticoagulant clinic, and tobacco cessation counseling. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at our Michael A. Marzano VA Outpatient Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

295 North Kerrwood Drive, Suite 110
Hermitage, PA 16148-5207

Phone numbers

Main phone: 724-346-1569
Mental health clinic: 800-362-8262

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Michael A. Marzano

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

