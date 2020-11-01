News releases

The Butler VA Health Care System's Office of Public Affairs is your source for news, publications, social media and more! Our staff are available to assist local media in answering questions about the health care system, locating an expert or obtaining more information about a news release or event. Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

Butler VA expanding COVID-19 vaccinations under SAVE LIVES Act April 05, 2021 Butler VA Health Care System officials announced today it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.

Butler VA to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at VFW Post 6166 in Hermitage March 19, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Butler VA Administered 10,000th COVID-19 Vaccine March 10, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Butler VA announces stakeholder listening sessions March 03, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Wednesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.

Limited family visitations offered at Butler VA’s Community Living Center February 16, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System reopens family visitations for residents of the Sergeant Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center (CLC) effective Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Butler VA Administers 700 Vaccines During Walk In Clinic February 13, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System hosted a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 at the New Castle Road campus at 325 New Castle Road, Butler. By 11:30am Butler VA officials closed the clinic having reached the 700 doses allotted for the day.

Butler VA To Host Walk In COVID Vaccine Clinic February 08, 2021 The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at their 325 New Castle Road Campus, Butler.

Butler VA participates in VA’s Veterans Health Administration celebrating 75 years January 12, 2021 This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Free Virtual Health and Wellness Classes for Veterans January 11, 2021 The Butler VA’s Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program provides free, virtual classes for interested Veterans wanting to stay healthy and fit while at home this new year.