Butler VA Adopting New Entry Measures to Protect Veterans and Staff

March 9, 2020

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System will begin screening measures for anyone entering its campus(es) or community clinics effective immediately to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

All Butler VA facilities, including community clinics, will be screening all Veterans, visitors, volunteers and staff asking 3 questions. Signage is posted at all Butler facilities.

“We apologize in advance for any delays this may cause, however, we believe, preparation is the judicious course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our Veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened and appropriately cared for,” said Barbara Forsha, Interim Director for the Butler VA. “We strongly encourage Veterans who have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms to call their primary care provider before traveling to the VA. Veterans may be able to receive treatment virtually through VA Video Connect.”

The new entry procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

The Butler VA is following CDC and other public health guidelines. Clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. Veterans experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call 1-800-362-8262 and select option 2 to speak to a nurse before visiting the facility. Veterans who have traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or have direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, should also call 1-800-362-8262 and select option 2 BEFORE coming to the Butler VA or community clinic, even if symptoms are not present.

