Butler VA expanding COVID-19 vaccinations under SAVE LIVES Act

PRESS RELEASE

April 5, 2021

Print

Butler , PA — Butler VA Health Care System officials announced today it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.

Butler VA Health Care System officials announced today it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.



The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.



“Since the start of the pandemic, Butler VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts to thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Mr. Kevin Amick, Director of the Butler VA Health Care System, director. “We updated our vaccination process to accommodate those identified in the Act and are confident we will be able to vaccinate all who wish to receive a vaccine.”



To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, eligible individuals are asked to call Butler VA’s call center at 878-271-6753 Monday through Friday 8am - 4:30pm.



Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. Butler VA will contact Veterans when additional vaccine is available.



To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.



For more information on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, read the national news release and the VAntage Point Blog.



###