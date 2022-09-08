Butler VA to hold annual ceremony to honor former prisoners of war

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2022

Print

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is holding its annual Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon to recognize Veterans who were captured as prisoners of war and to remember those who are still missing in action.

6 local POWs to be honored

What: The Butler VA Health Care System is holding its annual Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon to recognize Veterans who were captured as prisoners of war and to remember those who are still missing in action.

COVID precautions are still being observed. Attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Who: Local POWs and their guests are invited to attend (invite-only). Media are invited to attend but must RSVP in advance.

When: Friday, September 16, 2022

Registration: 11am-11:30; Ceremony and Luncheon to follow

Where: Abie Abraham VA Clinic (Auditorium, Room 2ED002); 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001

Background: National POW/MIA Recognition Day, September 16, 2022, is a day set aside to honor the sacrifices and remarkable determination of Veterans who were captured and held as prisoners of war. It is also a day to remember those who remain unaccounted for and to let their families and the nation know that they have not been forgotten.

The Butler VA has dedicated staff serving our former POWs (FPOW). For more information, Veterans may contact the Butler VA’s FPOW Advocate, Candice Mcmanis at (724) 556-0266.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to: Paula.McCarl@va.gov

###