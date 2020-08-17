Butler VA to Host Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

August 17, 2020

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first ever Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair.

What: The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first ever Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair. All topics and dial-in information is below. Listen to all, or a select a few. Topics and Dial-in Information:



Monday, August 31:



- 9:00am: Mindfulness and Whole Health for Wellness

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 657 6816 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



- 1:00pm: Butler County Area Agency on Aging Resources

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 729 6218 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



Tuesday, September 1:



- 9:00am: Alzheimer’s Association (Greater PA Chapter) Info. & Resources

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 005 2437 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



- 1:00pm: VA National Cemetery Administration: VA burial benefits & more

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 115 4522 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



Thursday, September 3:



- 9:00am: Butler County Veterans Services: How we can help!

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 110 2258 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



- 1:00pm: National Alliance on Mental Health—Local Support Available

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 929 4247 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



Friday, September 4:



- 9:00am: Living Independence for the Elderly Butler County Resources & Access

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 817 2001 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



- 1:00pm: Caregiver Support Line (CSL): Services, Education, & Support

Call: 1-404-397-1596, then enter code 199 293 2702 # then press # again or toll-free 1-800-767-1750, then enter code 26374#



Who: Veterans, family members, and any Caregiver Support person(s)



When: Monday, August 31-Friday, September 4, 2020 (complete schedule listed above)



Background: The Butler VA’s Caregiver Support Program provides resources, education, support, and more to caregivers of Veterans. Learn more by visiting www.butler.va.gov/services/caregiver or calling the Butler VA Caregiver Support Program at 878-271-6174.



Media Contact: For additional questions, please contact the Butler VA’s Public Affairs Officer: Paula.McCarl@va.gov



###