Butler VA to Reintroduce Health Care Services Starting June 15 while Ensuring Safe Environment

June 3, 2020

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is working on a plan to reintroduce health care services as Pennsylvania starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns. The facility will begin expanding some services June 15, 2020.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin P. Amick, Director of the Butler VA. “VA will take into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”



Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize non-urgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed. Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations will guide expansions and scheduling decisions. Rigorous safety measures including employee and Veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services will remain in place at all VHA facilities.



Butler VA will continue to maximize personalized virtual care options like telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks, as we know these services have been a valuable link to our Veterans during this challenging time. As additional facilities reintroduce services across the country, the Butler VA will share best practices learned with all facilities across the country.



Veterans should contact the Butler VA at 724-287-4781 or toll-free at 800-362-8262, or their VA provider for information about the expansion of services. Veterans may also visit www.butler.va.gov or follow the Butler VA on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date as services expand.



