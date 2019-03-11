Commemoration To Be Held To Recognize All Local Vietnam Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2019

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System and the Butler Veteran “X” Program are hosting the second annual Vietnam Veteran Commemoration to honor and recognize local Vietnam Veterans, welcome them home, and thank them for their service.

Who: Vietnam Veterans, their family members, and the media are invited to attend.



When: Monday, March 25, 2019—5:30pm



Where: Butler VA Health Care System; 325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001 (Building 1, Auditorium)



Background: On March 28, 2017, President Donald J. Trump, signed into law The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29 was chosen to be celebrated in perpetuity as March 29, 1973 was the day Military Assistance Command Vietnam was deactivated.



