Healthy Living Food Drive for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 2, 2019

Butler , PA — To help Veterans start off 2019 eating healthier, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is organizing a food drive. Non-expired, non-perishable food items will be collected throughout the month of January for Veterans in need.

What: To help Veterans start off 2019 eating healthier, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is organizing a food drive. Non-expired, non-perishable food items will be collected throughout the month of January for Veterans in need.

Who: Employees, volunteers, and the community are encouraged to bring in non-expired, non-perishable food items.

When: Food collection will be during the entire month of January. Food will be distributed to local Veterans in need during the month of February.

Where: Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center; 353 North Duffy Road; Butler, PA 16001
Food Drop-off Locations:

  • Health Care Center Main Entrance
  • Wellness Center

Background: The Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is helping Veterans live a healthier lifestyle today and in the future through VA programs such as MOVE! (Weight Management Program for Veterans), My HealtheVet, Tobacco Cessation, Nutritional Services, and much more. Learn more about VA Butler’s health and wellness programs at: www.butler.va.gov/services/Health_and_Wellness.asp.

Media contacts

Paula McCarl, Public Affairs Officer

878-271-6492

Paula.McCarl@va.gov

