Healthy Living Food Drive for Veterans

January 2, 2019

VA Butler is Helping Veterans Eat Healthier in 2019

What: To help Veterans start off 2019 eating healthier, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is organizing a food drive. Non-expired, non-perishable food items will be collected throughout the month of January for Veterans in need.

Who: Employees, volunteers, and the community are encouraged to bring in non-expired, non-perishable food items.

When: Food collection will be during the entire month of January. Food will be distributed to local Veterans in need during the month of February.

Where: Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center; 353 North Duffy Road; Butler, PA 16001

Food Drop-off Locations:

Health Care Center Main Entrance

Wellness Center

Background: The Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program at VA Butler is helping Veterans live a healthier lifestyle today and in the future through VA programs such as MOVE! (Weight Management Program for Veterans), My HealtheVet, Tobacco Cessation, Nutritional Services, and much more. Learn more about VA Butler’s health and wellness programs at: www.butler.va.gov/services/Health_and_Wellness.asp.

