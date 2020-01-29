Local Pharmacist-run Lyme Disease Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Clinic Gains National Attention

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2020

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is the first VA facility nationwide to offer Veterans a pharmacist-run Lyme disease post-exposure prophylaxis clinic.

Butler, PA – The Butler VA Health Care System is the first VA facility nationwide to offer Veterans a pharmacist-run Lyme disease post-exposure prophylaxis clinic. Butler VA Pharmacist David Portman submitted an article to the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA) detailing the process and success of the clinic, and the article was selected for publication.

“Over the last decade we have worked diligently to make the Butler VA Health Care System a pioneer and leader in outpatient antimicrobial stewardship. I am excited to share some of our results with the rest of the nation,” said David Portman Pharm.D., BCPS.

With the clinic, if a Veteran presents with a tick-bite, a VA Pharmacist will walk them through the process to evaluate their need to start preventative treatment within 72 hours of tick removal. If needed, medicine may be prescribed to help prevent the onset of Lyme Disease.

There is more tick-borne disease in Pennsylvania than any other state in America according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Within Pennsylvania, Butler County has had the highest number of Lyme Disease cases the last two years in a row.

“A pharmacist-run Lyme disease post-exposure prophylaxis clinic, coupled with academic detailing, has increased access to care and improved the quality of care received,” shared Portman.

Portman’s article in JAPha is available online and will be published in print later this year.

Veterans interested in learning more, may contact their Primary Care Team or the Butler VA’s Pharmacy Department directly.

