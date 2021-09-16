Local Veterans Compete for Chance to attend National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2021

Butler , PA — Artwork submitted by local Veterans will be on display at the Butler VA Health Care System.

What: Artwork submitted by local Veterans will be on display at the Butler VA Health Care System. The first-place pieces will advance to the national level where they will compete with entries submitted by Veterans from other VA facilities from across the country. First-place winners from the national competition will be invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival held in St. Petersburg, Florida April 18-24, 2022.

COVID precautions are being observed. Attendees are required to wear a mask, complete a COVID screening upon entry and physical distance themselves.

Who: Participating Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to attend.

When: Friday, September 24, 2021—10am – 2pm

Where: Abie Abraham VA HCC (2nd floor lobby); 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001

Background: VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans. The national competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music as part of their therapy, and to gain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.

