Navy Veteran Kevin Amick to Lead Butler VA Health Care System

March 13, 2020

Butler , PA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Paul Amick as the new director of the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We are very excited to bring Mr. Amick on board as the new director of our VA in Butler,” said Timothy W. Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 director. “Mr. Amick’s experience in the Navy and in Veterans Health Administration leadership roles will be an asset to VISN 4. We anticipate this appointment will begin within the next 45-60 days.”



He will come to VISN 4 from the Durham VA Health Care System in Durham, North Carolina, where he is currently serving as the associate medical center director. His service to the Veterans Health Administration began in 2010 and he has served in various positions there and at the Hampton VA Medical Center in Hampton, Virginia. Amick also served as a chief hospital corpsman and in other roles in the Navy Hospital Corps at various duty stations.



Amick holds master’s degrees in health administration and human resources management from Strayer University and a bachelor's degree in health science from Old Dominion University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.



In his new role, Amick will oversee delivery of health care to more than 25,000 Veterans with an operating budget of nearly $100 million. With nearly 700 employees, Butler VA Health Care System operates 126 inpatient beds and conducted more than 200,000 outpatient visits last year.



Butler VA Health Care System also operates outpatient clinics in Clarion, Mercer, Lawrence, and Armstrong counties, as well as in Cranberry Township. In 2017, the facility opened the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, which provides outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, mental health care, dental, diagnostic, laboratory, pathology, radiology, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, physical rehabilitation (including a new hydrotherapy pool), and a dedicated women’s health clinic. Telemedicine equipment onsite expands availabilities for veterans receiving care there. The Center is named after World War II hero, Bataan Death March survivor, and former prisoner of war, Sergeant Major Abie Abraham, who volunteered at Butler VA Health Care System for 23 years.



Butler VA Health Care System also officially named its long-term care facility the Sergeant Joseph George Kusick VA Community Living Center. Sergeant Kusick, of Bruin, Pennsylvania, posthumously received the Silver Star after being killed in action during the Vietnam War.



