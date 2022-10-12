Non-Veterans can dispose of old and unused medications at the Butler VA on VA Take Back Day October 29

PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2022

Butler , PA — Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at Butler VA Health Care System’s New Castle Road Campus located at 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pennsylvania, for VA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 2pm.

VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, whether or not they have any affiliation to Veterans or VA.

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to the Butler VA for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Sharon Coyle, Medical Center Director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”

This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in the months of April and October.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.

For more information, contact Tom Bennett, Chief of Police Services, at 878-271-6789.