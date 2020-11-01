News releases

The Butler VA Health Care System's Office of Public Affairs is your source for news, publications, social media and more! Our staff are available to assist local media in answering questions about the health care system, locating an expert or obtaining more information about a news release or event. Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

New Travel Reimbursement System Available to Veterans and Beneficiaries November 04, 2020 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on November 2 that the Butler VA Health Care System will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

Butler VA to Host Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair August 17, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first ever Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair.

Butler VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience July 27, 2020 The Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Butler VA Health Care System for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

Butler VA to Reintroduce Health Care Services Starting June 15 while Ensuring Safe Environment June 03, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System is working on a plan to reintroduce health care services as Pennsylvania starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns. The facility will begin expanding some services June 15, 2020.

Safe Mental Health Care During the COVID-19 Outbreak April 24, 2020 May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Butler VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.

Access VA Care From Home March 28, 2020 Butler VA Health Care is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). (03/27/2020)

Navy Veteran Kevin Amick to Lead Butler VA Health Care System March 13, 2020 The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Paul Amick as the new director of the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Veterans Can See their VA Doctor at Home March 11, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System’s Primary Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals are trained to deliver telehealth services to a Veteran’s home or non-VA setting. If Veterans are unable to come to an appointment in-person, they may utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) to receive virtual care.

Butler VA Adopting New Entry Measures to Protect Veterans and Staff March 09, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System will begin screening measures for anyone entering its campus(es) or community clinics effective immediately to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).