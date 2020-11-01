News releases

 Skip to Content
New Travel Reimbursement System Available to Veterans and Beneficiaries

November 04, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on November 2 that the Butler VA Health Care System will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

Butler VA to Host Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair

August 17, 2020

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first ever Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair.

Butler VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience

July 27, 2020

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Butler VA Health Care System for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

Butler VA to Reintroduce Health Care Services Starting June 15 while Ensuring Safe Environment

June 03, 2020

The Butler VA Health Care System is working on a plan to reintroduce health care services as Pennsylvania starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns. The facility will begin expanding some services June 15, 2020.

Safe Mental Health Care During the COVID-19 Outbreak

April 24, 2020

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Butler VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.

Access VA Care From Home

March 28, 2020

Butler VA Health Care is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). (03/27/2020)

Navy Veteran Kevin Amick to Lead Butler VA Health Care System

March 13, 2020

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Paul Amick as the new director of the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Veterans Can See their VA Doctor at Home

March 11, 2020

The Butler VA Health Care System’s Primary Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals are trained to deliver telehealth services to a Veteran’s home or non-VA setting. If Veterans are unable to come to an appointment in-person, they may utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) to receive virtual care.

Butler VA Adopting New Entry Measures to Protect Veterans and Staff

March 09, 2020

The Butler VA Health Care System will begin screening measures for anyone entering its campus(es) or community clinics effective immediately to protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Butler VA Invites Women to Continue Making History with VA

March 02, 2020

This Women’s History Month, the Butler VA Health Care System invites women Veterans to continue making history with the department.

