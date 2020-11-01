News releases

The Butler VA Health Care System's Office of Public Affairs is your source for news, publications, social media and more! Our staff are available to assist local media in answering questions about the health care system, locating an expert or obtaining more information about a news release or event. Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

Photography Campaign Seeks Women Veterans February 13, 2020 U.S. Veterans Affairs Photographer and Army Veteran Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women Veterans as part of the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign this month.

Local Pharmacist-run Lyme Disease Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Clinic Gains National Attention January 29, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System is the first VA facility nationwide to offer Veterans a pharmacist-run Lyme disease post-exposure prophylaxis clinic.

Butler VA Develops New Program to Help Veterans with Lower Back Pain January 13, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System developed and is now piloting a protocol in the Annie Mobile Application (Annie) to assist Veterans struggling with lower back pain.

‘Harmonicas for Health’ Coming in January to the Butler VA January 06, 2020 The Butler VA Health Care System will offer a new program for Veterans starting this month called “Harmonicas for Health.” Harmonicas for Health was created by the COPD Foundation and PEP especially for individuals with COPD and other chronic lung diseases.

Free Gardening Workshops for Veterans at the Butler VA June 19, 2019 The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting four, free gardening workshops for Veterans this July.

Butler VA Prepares to Launch New VA Health Care Options under MISSION Act May 24, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will launch its new and improved community care program June 6, 2019, implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act).

Butler VA To Host Mental Health Summit May 03, 2019 The Butler VA Health Care System will host a Mental Health Summit on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30am-4pm at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (Auditorium).

Women Walk For Homeless Veterans May 03, 2019 Women Veterans are invited to a “Women’s Walk for Homeless Veterans” (part of the VA2K Walk and Roll). The VA2K is a short two-kilometer walk (approximately 1.2 miles) dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.

VA2K Walk and Roll to Support Homeless Veterans and Promote Health and Exercise May 02, 2019 The Butler VA Health Care System will host the 9th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 15 from 11am-3pm at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic (HCC). The VA2K Walk and Roll is dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.