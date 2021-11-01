News releases

The Butler VA Health Care System's Office of Public Affairs is your source for news, publications, social media and more! Our staff are available to assist local media in answering questions about the health care system, locating an expert or obtaining more information about a news release or event. Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

Commemoration To Be Held To Recognize All Local Vietnam Veterans March 11, 2019 The Butler VA Health Care System and the Butler Veteran “X” Program are hosting the second annual Vietnam Veteran Commemoration to honor and recognize local Vietnam Veterans, welcome them home, and thank them for their service.