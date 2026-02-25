News releases
March 3, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Wednesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.
February 16, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System reopens family visitations for residents of the Sergeant Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center (CLC) effective Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
February 13, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System hosted a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 at the New Castle Road campus at 325 New Castle Road, Butler. By 11:30am Butler VA officials closed the clinic having reached the 700 doses allotted for the day.
February 8, 2021
The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at their 325 New Castle Road Campus, Butler.
January 12, 2021
This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
January 11, 2021
The Butler VA’s Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program provides free, virtual classes for interested Veterans wanting to stay healthy and fit while at home this new year.
December 21, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, December 21 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
November 4, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on November 2 that the Butler VA Health Care System will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.
August 17, 2020
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting its first ever Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair.
July 27, 2020
The Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Butler VA Health Care System for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.