Photography Campaign Seeks Women Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2020

Print

Butler , PA — U.S. Veterans Affairs Photographer and Army Veteran Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women Veterans as part of the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign this month.

The Butler VA to Participate in the National “I Am Not Invisible” Campaign

What: U.S. Veterans Affairs Photographer and Army Veteran Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women Veterans as part of the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign this month. The “I Am Not Invisible” campaign aims to increase awareness and dialogue about women Veterans and spotlight the many faces of women Veterans by capturing and sharing their portraits.

Childcare, as well as professional hair and make-up services will be available (advance notice required) and lunch is provided. Additionally, women Veterans can participate in a craft activity, writing workshop, learn more about VA programs and services available, and enroll in VA health care (bring DD214).

Who: Open to all Women Veterans (Women Veterans do not need to be enrolled at the VA to participate)

When: Saturday, February 29, 2020—9am-2pm

Where: Butler VA Health Care System – New Castle Road Campus

325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001

Background: There are roughly two million women Veterans, making up ten percent of the Veteran population and growing. The I Am Not Invisible (IANI) photography project, developed in Oregon, aims to increase awareness and dialogue about women Veterans, and open viewers’ eyes to the myriad contributions, needs, and experiences of women who have served in the military. The IANI campaign initially featured 20 women Veterans. The campaign has spread to over 14 states and has now included over 700 Women Veterans. Learn more: www.va.gov/womenvet/acwv/iani.asp

RSVP: Media interested in learning more about the campaign, should contact the Butler VA Public Affairs Officer Paula McCarl, 878-271-6492 or Paula.McCarl@va.gov. Women Veterans may register for the event by contacting Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or Karen.Dunn2@va.gov. Deadline to register is February 19.

###