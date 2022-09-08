The Butler VA Kicks Off Fall Flu Clinics September 19

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2022

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System will be offering flu vaccination clinics to Veterans at its New Castle Road campus and community locations starting Monday, September 19.

A complete listing of flu clinic dates, times and locations is available here: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/events

“Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu. We strongly encourage all our Veterans to get their flu shot this year to protect themselves and help keep the flu from spreading to others,” said Butler VA Director Ms. Sharon Coyle.

Flu shots are available to all Veterans. Veterans currently enrolled at the Butler VA Health Care System should present their VA issued health identification card (VHIC). Veterans not currently enrolled at the Butler VA should present one form of ID and provide a copy of their military discharge (DD214). Non-Veterans, to include spouses and dependents who do not have military service, are not eligible for a flu shot from the Butler VA.

Flu shots provided at the Butler VA will be given at the New Castle Road campus, located at 325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA. Signs will be posted to direct traffic. Masks or approved face coverings are required to be worn.

Veterans not currently enrolled in the Butler VA Health Care System should use the occasion of a flu shot to enroll into the Butler VA. Veterans not enrolled should call Enrollment at 878-271-6645 in advance and request an application be mailed.

For more information about the flu clinics, Veterans may contact Sharon Boyle at 878-271-6672.

