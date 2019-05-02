VA2K Walk and Roll to Support Homeless Veterans and Promote Health and Exercise

PRESS RELEASE

May 2, 2019

The Butler VA Health Care System will host the 9th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 15 from 11am-3pm at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic (HCC). The VA2K Walk and Roll is dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity. VA employees, Veterans, and other community members will join together to collect donated items and promote health and exercise. The event is free and open to the general public.



“Last year, close to 300 people participated in the event. This year, we hope even more will join us!” said Karen Dunn, the Butler VA’s 2K Coordinator. “For this year’s walk, we are asking all participants: Why do YOU Walk? We are encouraging all attendees to choose something they want to walk for – a person or a cause important to them. Walk in memory or in support of a Veteran, a cause, etc. to make this year’s event meaningful to YOU!”



This year’s event will include a kick-off at 11am with the Butler VA’s Leadership Team. After participating, attendees can enjoy a low-cost lunch sponsored by the Employee Activity Association. We are also providing a Women-Only yoga class 12pm-12:30pm and Yoga for all 12:30pm-1pm in the Wellness Center.



The Butler VA’s event is just one of approximately 200 VA2K events taking place May 15 at other VA facilities across the country. While not required to participate, a donation is an excellent opportunity to support VA and its initiative to end homelessness among Veterans.



For additional information and event details, please contact the Butler VA’s VA2K coordinator, Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or via email at Karen.Dunn2@va.gov, or visit the event page: www.facebook.com/events/2099238703494048/.



