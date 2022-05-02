VA2K Walk & Roll in May to promote healthy lifestyles

PRESS RELEASE

May 2, 2022

Print

Butler , PA — VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 from 5-8pm at the New Castle Road Campus (325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA) and Wednesday, May 18 from 11am-2pm at the Abie Abraham Health Care Center (353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA).

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate. The event is free.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Sharon Coyle, Butler VA Director.

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Meridith Paterson at 878-271-6718 or via email at meridith.paterson@va.gov.

###