Veterans Can See their VA Doctor at Home

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2020

Print

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System’s Primary Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals are trained to deliver telehealth services to a Veteran’s home or non-VA setting. If Veterans are unable to come to an appointment in-person, they may utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) to receive virtual care.

Primary Care and Mental Health Appointments Available Virtually through VA Video Connect

The Butler VA Health Care System’s Primary Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals are trained to deliver telehealth services to a Veteran’s home or non-VA setting. If Veterans are unable to come to an appointment in-person, they may utilize VA Video Connect (VVC) to receive virtual care.

“We understand there are many reasons why a Veteran may not be able to make it to an appointment – illness, transportation issues, work, childcare, weather issues, etc., but with VVC they do not need to cancel!” said Laurie Conti, Connected Care Manager at the Butler VA. “VA Video Connect provides a replacement option for care that allows Veterans to still connect with their VA Primary Care or Mental Health teams from a location of their choosing.”

The following types of VA appointments and services are available via VA Video Connect:

Tele Urgent Care : many common conditions, such as: minor cuts, rashes and skin irritations; insect bites, itching; common cold, cough and flu symptoms; headaches; sprains, back pain; eye complaints; urinary tract infections; elevated BP or blood sugars, etc.

: many common conditions, such as: minor cuts, rashes and skin irritations; insect bites, itching; common cold, cough and flu symptoms; headaches; sprains, back pain; eye complaints; urinary tract infections; elevated BP or blood sugars, etc. Primary Care Appointments : medication changes, blood pressure checks, symptom checks, etc. Appointments can be with any health care professional on a Veteran’s health care team - Primary Care Provider, Nurse, Dietitian, Pharmacist, or social worker

: medication changes, blood pressure checks, symptom checks, etc. Appointments can be with any health care professional on a Veteran’s health care team - Primary Care Provider, Nurse, Dietitian, Pharmacist, or social worker Mental Health Appointments: any consultative care appointment

“VA Video Connect launched at the Butler VA in 2018, but since then, we have significantly expanded the services available to provide our Veterans with even more flexible and convenient ways to connect with their providers,” added Conti. Any Veteran who qualifies to receive VA care and lives in the U.S. is eligible to use virtual care.

VA Video Connect can be used on almost any computer, tablet or mobile phone with an internet connection, a web camera and microphone. VA Video Connect uses encryption to ensure privacy in each session. Virtual care is personalized, safe and effective and there are no co-payments associated with VVC appointments.

Not all care can be managed with video visits; talk to your health care team today and ask if VVC is appropriate to help meet some of your VA health care needs. For more information on VVC or to download the app, visit the VA mobile app store: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

###