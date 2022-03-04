VISN 4 Announces New Medical Center Director

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2022

Sharon Coyle to Lead Butler VA Health Care System

Pittsburgh — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Coyle as the new executive director of the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Coyle currently serves as the Interim Executive Director of the Butler VA Health Care System. She previously served as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the Butler VA.

Ms. Coyle holds a Master of Science in nursing and Master of Business Administration from Waynesburg College in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. She also has a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

“We are very excited to bring Ms. Coyle on board as the new director of our VA in Butler,” said Timothy W. Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 director. “Ms. Coyle’s experience in Veterans Health Administration leadership roles will be an asset to VISN 4. Ms. Coyle will begin her appointment on March 13, 2022.

In her new role, Ms. Coyle will oversee delivery of health care to more than 23,000 Veterans with an operating budget of nearly $164 million. With nearly 750 employees, Butler VA Health Care System had 214,110 outpatient visits last year.

Butler VA Health Care System also operates outpatient clinics in Clarion, Mercer, Lawrence, and Armstrong counties, as well as in Cranberry Township. In 2017, the facility opened the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center, which provides outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, mental health care, dental, diagnostic, laboratory, pathology, radiology, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, physical rehabilitation (including a new hydrotherapy pool), and a dedicated women’s health clinic.

Telemedicine equipment onsite expands availabilities for veterans receiving care there. The Center is named after World War II hero, Bataan Death March survivor, and former prisoner of war, Sergeant Major Abie Abraham, who volunteered at Butler VA Health Care System for 23 years.

