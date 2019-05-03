Women Walk For Homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 3, 2019

Butler , PA — Women Veterans are invited to a “Women’s Walk for Homeless Veterans” (part of the VA2K Walk and Roll). The VA2K is a short two-kilometer walk (approximately 1.2 miles) dedicated to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.

Support Local Homeless Veterans During This Year’s VA2K At The Butler VA

In addition to walking together at the 2K Event, women Veterans can join us for –

A mini women’s yoga session (12:00—12:30pm)

Painting activity (healing rocks for garden)

Information on whole health, nutrition, and stress management especially for women

A fitness give-a-way

A maternity bundle give-a-way

All women Veteran attendees are encouraged to bring an item to donate for local homeless Veterans (not required).



Who: All women Veterans



When: Wednesday, May 15, 2019—11am-3pm



All women are encouraged to arrive at 10:45am and meet at the Women’s Walk Booth to kick-off the walk together.



Where: Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (Outside); 353 North Duffy Road; Butler, PA 16001



Background: Women are the fastest growing group within the Veteran population. The Butler VA continues to make significant progress in health care delivery for women Veterans. Our comprehensive women’s health care program is delivered in a gender-neutral primary clinic at all sites of care, and with extended hours offered for women’s health, as well as other Primary Care services. Learn more: www.butler.va.gov/services/women/index.asp.



###