Operating status

Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.
To reach the hotline:
24-hour nurse: 888-558-3812
Change your appointment: 724-285-2280
Media inquires: 878-271-6492
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 724-287-4781
Pharmacy refill: 724-285-2280
Staff locator: 724-287-4781
Telephone care: 800-362-8262