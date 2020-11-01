Operating status

 Skip to Content
VA Butler health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Butler VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Abie Abraham VA Clinic (HCC) is currently open Monday through Friday from 6am until 7pm, and Saturdays from 8am-12pm.
Cranberry Township VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Michael A. Marzano Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lawrence County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Armstrong County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Clarion County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
This 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis line where you can connect reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

To reach the hotline:

24-hour nurse: 888-558-3812

Change your appointment: 724-285-2280

Media inquires: 878-271-6492

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 724-287-4781

Pharmacy refill: 724-285-2280

Staff locator: 724-287-4781

Telephone care: 800-362-8262