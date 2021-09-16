Connected Care

Providers use remote monitoring technology i.e., Home Telehealth (HT) to monitor a Veteran’s condition from their home, manage disease, conduct video to home appointments, and more – with NO co-pay!

Current Diagnoses Monitored in HT:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Diabetes Mellitus (DM)

Hypertension

Dementia

Depression

Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Substance Abuse

Weight Management (TeleMOVE!)

How Do I Get Enrolled in HT?

Please contact a member of your Primary Care or Behavioral Health team for a consult to be entered.