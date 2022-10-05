Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Inger Jensen MSW, LCSW
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6723
Email: Inger.jensen@va.gov
Care you'll receive
All Veterans are visited by the VA Butler Healthcare System's Home-Based Primary Care Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home. Regular visits are made by our team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologist, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.
Medical foster home features
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care plan; your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Personalized care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results
- 40 mile radius from the main VA Butler Healthcare System campus (353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA)